"Road Rage" Incident Leads to Arrest at School

No children were ever in danger and more than five law enforcement agencies from around the county were on scene in under 10 minutes of the initial 911 call.

Officials with the Indian Creek School District tell us the school went into lockdown around 8:40 Thursday morning after a single car accident on Montgomery Lane just in front of the school.

The suspect in custody, allegedly rear ended the victim in the black car you'll see here, then, took off at a high rate of speed, then wrecked himself a little down the road.

"The victim in the black vehicle ran towards the school to get assistance. The suspect chased the victim toward that school. The suspect never got into the school. We apprehended him and now we're investigating the case," said Chief Joseph Sagun.

"Procedures were followed, and the school went into lockdown. The children were secure within 30 seconds," said Indian Creek School District Assistant Superintendent John Belt.

Assistant Superintendent Belt and Chief Sugun also want to stress that the suspect did not have a gun, nor make any shooting threats or threats towards any children.

The only gun involved was that of the resource officer at the school who drew on the suspect when telling him to stop.

Assistant Superintendent Belt says now that the situation is de-escalated. Officials will go over every step of what happened Thursday morning with police and see how they could have done better.

The suspect, Samuel Brown, is still being questioned by police, and is expected to be booked into the Jefferson County Jail shortly.

ORIGINAL: 8:59 a.m., Thursday

Officials have lifted a lockdown that was in affect at the Hills School Campus in Mingo Junction.

Authorities say a man was allegedly making threats. He was arrested moments later.

School officials say the lockdown lasted only minutes and there is no threat or danger to students.

Law enforcement is clearing the scene. Mingo Police are handling investigation. The suspect is being questioned at county jail.

