Man Arrested for Possession With Intent to Deliver Cocaine

Police have arrested a Pennsylvania man after they say he ran from the scene of an accident on Interstate 70.

Alante Lee Callands, 27, of Clairton, Pennsylvania was charged for Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine after police say he crashed his car on Interstate 70 near the Main Street exit Wednesday evening.

Officers responding to the call reported that Callands fled the scene just after 7:00 p.m..

Officers later found 20 grams of cocaine on Callands. They also discovered open alcoholic beverage cans inside the abandoned vehicle.

Callands was found moments later in the 1100 block of Main Street and was arrested.

He was taken to the Northern Regional Jail pending arraignment.