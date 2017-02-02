Officials Cracking Down on Illegal Parking in Wheeling

Some changes are coming to the City of Wheeling, in particular the downtown, when it comes to parking and traffic violations.

City officials admit parking issues have gone on for too long in Wheeling.

In a new partnership between police and city council, Civilian Parking Enforcement Officers are going to be expanding their duties and cracking down on more violations.

Deputy Chief Martin Kimball says over the years people coming and going in downtown found it's cheaper to take the risk of getting ticketed for illegal parking than to park in a deck or feed a meter.

The ordinance will allow civilian parking enforcement officers, to issue citations for handicap parking spots, fire hydrants, bus zones, yellow lines, loading zones and no parking zones, as-well-as meters.

Warwood resident Joe Hilt said he sees yellow line parking all the time in Warwood, especially on corners, a big danger for drivers. He said when he heads into Downtown and Centre Wheeling, parking is always a concern.

"You have to have a quarter to put in which I don't have now so I have to run around and try to find one so I don't get a ticket and to me that rushes me out of store instead of me spending money downtown," said Hilt.

"Parking enforcement is necessary in a downtown area it makes it easier for people to come and go, prevents the people from doing all day parking which prevents the customers for a business who now has to park at an extended distance and they decide maybe they don't want to do that so they go to another place so it's also actually an aid to the business people here in downtown," said Deputy Chief Kimball.

City Council is also looking at raising some fines for parking violations in an effort to change old parking habits.

Deputy Chief Kimball adds in the spring parking zones, like those red, yellow, and blue lines will be re-painted and some signage will be added, but for now, pay attention and feed your meters.