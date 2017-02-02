"Crash Course In Vegetable Production" To Be Presented In Ohio County

Growing vegetables to sell is more complicated than just growing them for your family's table.

That's why the Ohio County WVU Extension Office is offering a "Crash Course In Vegetable Production."

They know many people want to sell their crops at a local farmer's market or just share them with neighbors or charities.

The one-day course will cover irrigating and fertilizing, controlling pests, managing soil nutrients and protecting your veggies after the harvest.

"We'll teach preventing contamination while you're harvesting, making sure that no bacteria get onto your vegetables, to keep the consumer safe," said Karen Cox, Ohio County Extension agent. "And we'll teach how to maintain that harvest to make it last longer, how to maintain that shelf life."

The course will be presented 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17, at a location soon to be announced.

The cost is $15 which includes lunch and materials.

Instructors will be six experts in the field of agriculture.

For more information or to sign up, call (304) 234-3673 or email Karen Cox at Karen.cox@mail.wvu.edu.