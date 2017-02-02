Ohio Valley in the Grip of the Flu

Officially, it's being termed "widespread" in this region. Unofficially, it's seen as a lot of empty seats, everywhere from offices to preschools and over-the-counter remedies are flying off the shelves.

At the health departments, they don't hear about the regular cases in which people stay home, take their favorite remedy and get through it.

They only get reports on those that end up at the doctor or in the hospital and they said those numbers are on the rise.

Most people who get the flu just deal with their fever, aches, chills and coughs at home. So how do you know when it's bad enough to go to the hospital?

"Either adult or child, if they've having trouble breathing, if their color is bad, if they start to vomit, that type of thing, they should probably seek medical care," said Linda Mehl, RN, of the Belmont County Health Department.

"We have seen some positive cases of Influenza A and B, and then just the general viruses, the stomach flu, things like that, we've been seeing," noted Heather Merkel, nurse manager at Wheeling Hospital's emergency department.

They say there's still time to get a flu shot, and to practice good hygiene.

"The biggest thing is to wash your hands," said Merkel. "That's probably the most important thing you can do is to keep your hands washed."

For those who don't want to get a flu shot, they say they might want to reconsider if they're around vulnerable people.

"An elderly person, infants, young children, anyone who has a chronic illness is a person who could suffer serious complications," noted Mehl.

Everyone has his or her own flu-fighting philosophies.

"Keep your house clean, wash your hands, eat your fruits and vegetables," said Lance Angus of Martins Ferry.

"I use a lot of antibacterial soaps and lotions," said Darla Pickana.

"We don't get the flu shot and we always end up with the flu, no matter what we do," said Ashley Lewis of Martins Ferry. "We're around too many kids in school. Germs get passed around too easily."

And if you do get the flu, there are some things you can do to prevent passing it to others.

"Cough into your elbow," Mehl advised. "And stay home when you're sick, so it doesn't spread."

"You should absolutely stay home," Merkel agreed. "And keep your child home from school to keep from infecting others."