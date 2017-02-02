Marshall County Getting Critical Care Air Evacuation

Critical care air evacuation services are coming to Marshall County.

Statewide, nonprofit HealthNet Aeromedical Services is opening a tenth base in Glen Dale.

On Thursday, the company provided an example of one of their helicopters to highlight the services they offer. Their helicopters feature advanced medical and avionics to allow pilots to negotiate the difficult terrain throughout the state.

For WVU Medicine, the move represents a desire to see West Virginians receive their medical care closer to home.

Dr. David Hess is President & CEO of Reynolds Memorial Hospital. He said, "Patients get brought into our emergency room, and sometimes we can't the level of care that's necessary for the type of injury or accident that they have. For those patients -- and the patients we can't take care of here -- we need quick, emergency evacuation means to get them out of the area as quickly as possible, and to the best, most appropriate level of care."

While the aeromedical helicopter was on display for the news conference, a patient required transport to Morgantown. The crew promptly readied the patient and helicopter and rushed the patient to Ruby Memorial Hospital.