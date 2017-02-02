Friday is Go Red for Women Day

You have a chance to show your support for women's heart health by wearing red Friday.

Go Red for Women Day happens every year in February, which is also Women's Heart Health Awareness Month.

Many people think heart disease is more of a man's disease, but one in three women die every year from heart disease and stroke.

Last Thursday, women from across the Ohio Valley came together for the American Heart Association annual "Go Red for Women" photo, including 7News anchor Laurie Conway. The photos will be on billboards around the area throughout February to promote women's heart health.

Help the cause and wear red Friday!