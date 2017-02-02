Baseball and Basketball Mix for a Great Bond

The Jefferson County All-Stars are composed of 11 talented players. Their currently 7-0 and the players are autistic, but that doesn't stop them.

"They're all hard workers, we just get in there. That's why we call them all stars cause they're all All Stars," said All Stars Head Coach Joe Thomas.

"Finish out this season, see if we can go undefeated," 28 year All Star Tom Pitts told 7News Reporter Nick Conigliaro. "Go to the playoffs, win that I hope and maybe the championship, but not too far right now."

Bethany college's baseball team has been working with the squad of all stars by running scoreboards, helping during games, and just overall being there for them

One college baseball team helps the community, but what the basketball team does for them is truly amazing. Full story on @WTRF7News tonight pic.twitter.com/EeCkJTsGJK — Nick Conigliaro (@NConigliaroWTRF) February 3, 2017

"It makes me feel good and I know it makes the rest of our team just feel awesome to be able to come here and make a difference. We really enjoy it, we enjoy spending time with the kids and the team," Junior Baseball Player Justin Corsi said about volunteering with the team. "And we really enjoy everything about it. We never really thought that we would ever be doing anything like this."

Although the Bethany College baseball team volunteers when they can, it's the way the All Stars reciprocate the gesture that really makes the difference.

"The smile, the appreciation, they treat us like they don't know the difference between us and the Pirates. For kids to want your autograph and their picture taken, and the trinkets they send us; I've got a box over there for Valentine's Day," Bethany College Baseball Head Coach Rick Carver said. "My guys love them, they carry them in their pockets on game day."

One of the All Stars even gave the Bisons two of his special Olympic medals. And for them it's just the right thing to do for a team that plays with so much heart.

"They say a picture's worth a thousand words, a smile's worth a million; and a smile from somebody who truly appreciates it, you can't put a money value on that," Carver told 7News.

The Bisons love working with the team, while the all stars love having them around.

"It just feels great, just being with them guys," said Pitts.

