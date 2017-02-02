Two Injured in Tuscarawas County Explosion

Two people have been injured in an explosion at a Diesel Engine Repair shop in Tuscarawas County.

According to our friends at the New Philadelphia Times Reporter, the explosion happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday evening at Eastern Resource Service.

The Uhrichsville Fire Chief told the Times Reporter that one employee pulled another man from the rubble of the building. Two men were taken by medical helicopter to different hospitals.

We know that at least one man's injuries are non-life-threatening.

For more on this story click here to see what the New Philadelphia Times Reporter got from the scene.