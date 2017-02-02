Harmony House: Child Abuse Cases Up Slightly in 2015

Cases of child abuse are heard of weekly in the Ohio Valley, and for over a decade, one non-profit organization has been helping victims and families realize there is hope after suffering.

Harmony House Child Advocacy Center released their 2016 numbers at the end of January, and they were a little higher than the previous year.

In 2016, Harmony House served 1,085 people, including more than 650 children. The center also helps developmentally disabled adults.

Through the doors of their facility at OVMC, families are greeted by a child-friendly environment.

"When they come through our door, we want them to feel like they're at home, and that they're safe, and that they have hope where they may not have felt like they had hope before that," Executive Director Debra Hawkins said.

Harmony House served more girls than boys in 2016- 63 percent of the clients were females and 37 percent were male.

The majority of clients, 44 percent, are between the ages of seven and 12-years-old. Thirty percent are between ages zero and six, and 26 percent are between 13 and 18-years-old.

In order to minimize any trauma, the forensic interview between the therapist and child is taped, so they only have to tell their story one time. The non-leading interview between the therapist and child is taped, so they only have to tell their story one time.

The interview can then be played for anyone who may need to be involved in the case, including law enforcement, doctors, or the sexual assault help center.

Last year, Harmony House conducted 362 of these forensic interviews behind their doors, and 62 percent of them resulted in disclosure by the victim, 22 percent had no disclosure, and 16 percent were inconclusive.

The organization also provides therapy support services and works with local schools.

While the numbers are up slightly from 2015, Hawkins said that is not necessarily a bad thing. "So increases in our numbers, while we don't ever want to see an increase in abuse, the reporting of abuse and coming to us to get the help tells us that our message is getting out there, and people are aware of our services and are utilizing our services, which we think is a positive thing," she said.

In 2016, they made 270 mental health referrals, and 89 medical exams were coordinated,

Since Harmony House is a non-profit organization, they're funded by grants and donations- and that's why fundraisers are so important.

The Hope for Spring Fling will be held on April 22 and sells out quickly, the Toast of the Vineyard Wine Tasting will be held on August 4.

To learn more about Harmony House, visit their website, and if you know of suspect child abuse, call 304-230-2205. They assist families in Ohio, Marshall and Belmont Counties, and assist in interviews for Harrison and Monroe Counties.