One Behind Bars, One Injured After Friday Morning Burglary

WHEELING. W.Va. -

The Wheeling Police department tells 7news that one man is behind bars after robbing someone early Friday morning.

At 1:30 a.m. Friday morning officers responded to a burglary in progress in the 700 block of Market Street. 

Officers said the suspect who was identified as 25-year-old, Adam Black, ran from the scene before they arrived.

There was a victim who suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. Officers found Black on the Bridgeport Bridge and he was arrested without incident.

He is being charged with felony burglary and is in the Northern Regional Jail pending arraignment
 

