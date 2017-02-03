Mom Arrested After Toddler Overdoses on Opiates

Stephanie Joy, 27, of Parkersburg called 911 saying that her child was not breathing and unresponsive.

The Parkersburg Police Department have arrested a mother after her 2-year-old son overdosed on opiates.

Stephanie Joy, 27, of Parkersburg called 911 saying that her child was not breathing and unresponsive. The boy was transported to Camden Clark Medical Center and was given two doses of Narcan. The boy was stabilized and sent to Morgantown for further observation.

Joy is being charged with Child Neglect creating the risk of injury or death.

Joy was interviewed by police and they learned the following:

Joy's roommate, David Smith had previously overdosed in the restroom of her home.

Joy allowed Smith to stay there knowing he had a drug problem and had drugs in the home with her son

Joy and her live-in boyfriend,Andrew Britton, left her son with Smith on February 1st, 2017 so they could get heroin.

Joy is unemployed and she said she spends around $800 a month to support her habit

Britton says they spend $1,600 on drugs and receive help to support the child

Joy is being held at North Central Regional Jail on at $250,000 bond.