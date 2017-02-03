Former STOMP Entertainer Makes Visit to Ohio Valley

Buckeye Local High School kicked off Black History Month Friday morning with an assembly featuring alum and international entertainer, Elec Simon.

Elec is currently a soloist for the q-sticks who perform at Cleveland Cavaliers games, but for years he was part of the hit show STOMP.

But he says the work he does at home in the Ohio Valley, whether it be his full performance or just talks like today are most important.

"You can never forget where you come from. That's one thing my mom always tells me, never forget where you come from and I never will. I have a tattoo that says, 'never forget my roots.' Every time I step on the court at the Cavs game, I think about the Apple festival, I think about the Jefferson County fair. I think about Buckeye Local. I think about all that stuff, like 'Wow this is what I'm doing. This is my job,'" said Simon.

Elec's message for the kids is one of respect, anti-bullying, and always following your dreams.