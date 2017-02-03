Wheeling Young Preservationists Plan to have an Adult Prom

Are you itching to turn back the clock, all the way to high school? There's a chance for you to put on your dancing shoes and take it back to Prom Night right here in Wheeling.

The Wheeling Young Preservationists are holding the first ever Adult Prom.

Secretary Alex Panas says it will be the real deal, complete with cheesy prom photos, a prom court, and tables decorated with Wheeling's history.

You have chance to score free tickets.

"We just launched a social media campaign contest so we're inviting everyone to send their old prom pictures to Wheeling Young Preservationists at gmail.com. Send the good, the bad, the ugly, and we'll be throwing them up on our Facebook in the next week for everyone to vote on them and the picture that gets the most likes will get free tickets to prom," said Panas.

The event is scheduled for March 11th at River City.

All of the proceeds will help the preservationists continue to provide workshops for homeowners in Wheeling.