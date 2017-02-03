Potential Life-Saving Campaign Kicks off in the Friendly City

A life-saving campaign preparing local families for fires kicked off Friday in Wheeling. The partnership called The Red Cross and Ohio County Alliance for Fire Preparedness in honor of the Daugherty family will be putting smoke detectors in Ohio County homes.

Daugherty family friend Reverend Danny Mason says Javon and Jadien Daughterty were two students who were so full of life.

"I spent a lot of time with the family during that time watching videos of them in their grandmother's home, and how they were just so joyous to her," said Rev. Danny Mason, Program Coordinator at the Laughlin Chapel.

Besides the sadness of their fellow students at Laughlin Chapel, Reverend Mason says other students were scared.

"They were concerned about themselves, will I ever make it out of a fire, how will I get out of a window, and this raised some concerns on our part," said Rev. Mason.

Ohio County Schools, the American Red Cross, Laughlin Chapel, the Wheeling Fire Department, Wheeling Ohio County Emergency Management Project Best, Habitat of Humanity, Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and more are bringing peace of mind to families and students by providing three free smoke detectors.

"That's why we named it and put in honor of the Daughterty family at the end of it, so anything that we send out will have their name attached to try to do a little bit of good and ease the pain a little bit for them," said Rick Jones, Asst. Superintendent of Ohio County Schools.

The Red Cross will provide and install the detectors as part of their effort to cut down on house fires by 25 percent.

"I am so tired of losing lives because of home fires. Most of the time they are preventable if just for the installation of a smoke alarm, and the madness has to stop," said Sharon Kesselring of the American Red Cross.

"Any time we can get smoke detectors for early notification of fire that's the key to getting people out and saving their lives," said Chief Larry Helms of the Wheeling Fire Department.

The program will start with Ritchie Elementary, opening up for the entire county after that.

"The first fire that's prevented because of smoke detectors is going to make us feel really good and make a lot of people feel really good," said Jones.

It takes a village, and the Red Cross said they need dozens of volunteers to help with the installation process in homes.

If you're interested in being a part of the effort, reach out the American Red Cross of North-West West Virginia.