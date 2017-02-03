Two Year Anniversary of Babies Killed Days Apart

Two years ago this week, the news two children killed, beat to death just a few days apart shook the Ohio Valley. Three of the four people police and prosecutors believe are responsible are severing their time. The final case out of Jefferson County is set to wrap up next month.

Channe Fleischer will spend the rest of her life behind bars for the beating death of her two-year-old son in Mingo Junction.

Prosecutors and police are hoping for a similar outcome next month when Lindsey Mayle goes to trial. Mayle is charged with the reckless homicide and involuntary manslaughter of his girlfriend's 5-month-old baby at a home in New Alexandria. That child's mother, Sara Ann Lathem, was originally charged with his aggravated murder, but the day her trial started, almost exactly a year ago, more evidence came out showing what the prosecution says is proof Mayle delivered the blows to the head that killed the child. Lathem plead guilty to child endangerment and is currently serving an eight year prison sentence.

Also charged in all of this was the father of Fleischer's baby. Adrian Wolfe was sentenced to probation for child endangerment for not reporting injuries he saw on the child. The little boy had been returned to Fleischer just about a month before she beat him to death.

"Without a doubt this is one of the most tragic cases that we've ever had in Jefferson County," said Prosecutor Jane Hanlin after Wolfe's sentencing. "This little boy was a twin. He was born on Christmas Day. He had been removed from Channe Fleischer's care because he was born drug addicted, and most of his life was actually spent away from her."

Fleischer had two other children who died. One was beaten to death by the child's father, Fred Roman III. Roman was sentenced to 17 years to life in prison for that crime in 2008. Authorities said the other child died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

Lindsey Mayle's trial is set for the week of March 13th. He was charged almost exactly one year ago with the baby's death.