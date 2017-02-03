Two Vintage Buildings On Wheeling's Main St. May Be Saved And Repurposed

As the new Health Plan complex takes shape in downtown Wheeling, two buildings across the street are about to be rescued, restored and re-purposed.

The buildings are at 1107 and 1109 Main Street.

When the Health Plan agreed to move to Wheeling, officials reportedly told the city they wanted those buildings to look different or go away.

"The Health Plan didn't want its new building to be across the street from buildings which have been vacant for many, many years," said Mayor Glenn Elliott.

The last city council had reportedly decided those buildings should go.

They were literally marked for demolition.

"So it would have become another empty lot that doesn't generate any property taxes for the city, that doesn't generate any B and O taxes for the city," said Chad Thalman, vice mayor.

But the new mayor and council took a second look at these 1800s structures.

They say they had good bones and real possibilities.

"We thought the buildings had a lot of potential," said Mayor Glenn Elliott. "We actually toured them, found the bones to be pretty good. And each building has great view of the Suspension Bridge and the Ohio River."

So they "shopped them around."

And now an architecture firm from Akron and Cleveland is interested.

They just want another two months for design work and a market study.

"And I would recommend a 60-day option agreement be granted to them for one dollar on both buildings," said Bob Herron, city manager.

So the development committee said yes unanimously.

The mayor said it looks as though the firm will go forward, turning those buildings into shops or apartments or both.

"Their goal is to renovate the buildings, at least the first floor for retail use, to be opened on or around the same time the Health Plan opens up in 2017," said Mayor Elliott.