"Stream Protection Rule" Retraction Approved by House and Senate

There's a bill on the President's desk right now that will role back some environmental regulations that were put in place by the Obama administration.

It's called The Stream Protection Rule which barred mining companies from putting any of their waste in local waterways.

States are arguing the rule that's in place will drastically limit coal mining in West Virginia and Ohio. Congress and the Senate used the Congressional Review Act to role back the legislation.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito says its a first step in overturning the anti coal agenda that has devastated West Virginia for the last eight years. But not everyone agrees. Wheeling Jesuit Professor Dr. Ben Stout believes overturning the Rule is a bad move.

"My overall reaction is that they are not listening to their scientist," said Dr. Stout. "Myself and 4000 of my colleagues world-wide known and have proven that a 100 foot buffer strips on the other side of the stream will protect the water quality in that stream."

But Senators Moore and Manchin both disagree saying this would be a good move to save coal jobs. Ohio Attorney General Mike Dewine also believes repealing the Stream Protection Rule is the correct move.