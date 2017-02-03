After months apart a man and his dog Reunited

A Wetzel County man diagnosed with an incurable disease has spent the last several months in a hospital, trying to fight to regain his strength to go home to his family.



The hospital staff and his family are doing all they can to make him feel comfortable and to get him back on his feet. Rick Estep, 44, is now a retired police dispatcher and disabled. He worked as a police dispatcher for 15 years, until being diagnosed with Pulmonary Hypertension in May of 2014. Estep said, "There's no cure for it. They can give you medicine to prolong it, you know, to kind of slow it down, which I've been on, but the only way to fix it is a double lung transplant."

Rick has been in the hospital for about 165 days and his family comes to see him regularly, once or twice a week, but the whole family couldn't come visit until special arrangement were made by his family and the hospital staff. The Estep family is made up of Rick, his wife Tina, their daughters Brooklyn and Holland, and their 7-year-old boxer Lexi. Estep said, "It get's really depressing being up here, being up here 6-days a week without seeing anybody, basically, and for the whole family to come together and be complete was just better than any medication they could give me."

After spending several months in the hospital and signing a few waivers, the UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh allowed Lexi to come visit and from the look on both of their faces, it was a reunion long overdue.

Rick's youngest daughter, Holland just turned 13 Thursday and her birthday party was Friday, and since Rick couldn't attend in person they Face timed him into the celebration. Estep said, "Hopefully I'll get to watch her open gifts and things like that."

Rick needs a double lung transplant, but he doesn't quite meet the necessary requirements just yet and once he is healthy enough for the procedure, there is no guarantee that will cure his illness.

In the meantime, he is living one day at a time working to get well again.