Man Arrested After Snorting Heroin, Passing Out

Officers have arrested a man after he was found unconscious in a Huntington Walmart with a young child Wednesday.

Troopers responded the Walmart on U.S. Route 60 in Huntington on the evening of February 1st, 2017, where they discovered Nathan Ferguson had passed out in the electronics section of the store.

Ferguson had a 1-year-old child with him when he passed out.

He was charged with child neglect creating a risk of injury.

After being arrested, Ferguson confessed to snorting "$40 worth" of heroin in the family restroom at the Walmart, while his child was in his custody.