Half of Ohio districts see cuts under Kasich budget

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Newly released estimates show almost half of Ohio's school districts would sustain cuts under Gov. John Kasich's proposed budget plan.

The district-level budget figures were released Friday by the Office of Budget and Management.

The Republican governor's $66.9 billion, two-year operating budget calls for reducing guaranteed funding in any district with a population loss of 5 percent or more.

The more population loss, the deeper the cut - though no district sees a funding shift up or down of more than 5 percent.

Districts with population losses less than 5 percent, or enrollment that's steady, get the same amount of guaranteed funding as in the last budget.

Kasich's budget spends a combined $16.3 billion on K-12 education over the two years, up $200 million over the current budget.

