Delegate Fluharty talks about concerns, priorities going into session

Legislative session begins on Wednesday in Charleston, and as our local representatives prepare, there are certain issues they are putting at the top of their priority list.

For District 3 representative Shawn Fluharty (D) and a majority of legislators, the state budget crisis is the most critical issue to tackle.

"We've cut for the past three, four, five years straight, upwards of $500,000,000. Now people are talking about doing that in just one session. I don't think it's possible, so we're going to have to find a way to generate new revenue," said Fluharty.

Fluharty also thinks it is important to focus on retention and bringing people into the state.

He says we need to focus on legislation that is attractive to people who are considering moving to West Virginia. He plans to reintroduce the "Stay in the State Act" which aims to keep people here after they graduate college.

"It's a way to incentivize keeping young people here. It also allows businesses, the employer, to receive a tax break for helping pay down the student loans," said Fluharty.

Another big issue is the opioid epidemic. Fluharty thinks the legislature should look at medicinal marijuana as a tactic to combat the issue.

"States that enact medicinal marijuana laws see a decrease in opioid overdoses by 25% or more. That's a cost-savings in itself because you're going to have less people getting addicted. Let's let doctors be doctors. Why not give them that avenue, that ability to prescribe what they want instead of the government playing doctor," said Fluharty.

