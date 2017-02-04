2017 OVAC Cheerleading Championship

Twenty-four high schools tucked and rolled into WesBanco Arena as the OVAC Cheerleader competition took place in the Friendly City early Saturday.

After winning their third consecutive West Virginia State Cheerleading Championship earlier this year the Wheeling Park cheerleaders won their fourth consecutive OVAC Cheerleading Championship under Head Coach Shawna Shepherd for Division 5A.

In 2A the Toronto cheerleaders tumbled their way to first place. This is the Red Knight's second consecutive and seventh overall OVAC Cheer Championship.

Then, in 1A a very emotional victory for the Bishop Donahue Cheerleaders. The reigning state champion cheerleaders took home their sixth consecutive and last ever OVAC Cheer Championship today under Head Coach Dana Mele.