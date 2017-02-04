Wheeling Shows Support for CJ Goodwin

The big game is just about 24 hours away. The New England Patriots are a 3-point favorite, but the Atlanta Falcons have a connection to the Ohio Valley.

CJ Goodwin is a cornerback for the team, and he's from east Wheeling. Saturday family and friends showed their love for the 27 year-old rookie at Grand View Manor with signs and support.

But they say they're just excited to see him play in the big game.

"His whole family grew up in this East Wheeling area and he is in the Super Bowl. We're all happy and we're all behind him," said Goodwin supporter Boggie Johnson. "We're looking forward to watching him. Hopefully he plays a whole bunch and hopefully intercepts the ball to win the game or fumble recovery or something."

Goodwin is expected to play in Sunday's game, and his family will be in attendance at the game in Houston.