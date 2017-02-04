Unemployment Rates Continue to Drop

Unemployment rates in Brooke and Hancock Counties continue to drop to their lowest levels since 2008.

The newest US Bureau of Labor Statistics report shows that Brooke currently has 5.7% and Hancock has 5.6%. These numbers are above the national 4.8% unemployment rate, but better than West Virginia's 5.9%.

Executive Director of the Business Development Corporation says these numbers could help young people stay here in the Ohio Valley.

"There are training programs in place at our local colleges and also at the industries themselves to train these younger folks, and you also see in the service industry, the line share of those jobs are also being filled by our younger adults as well," said Weirton BDC Executive Director Pat Ford. "So again, a broad healthy mix of employment opportunities for people across the age spectrum in our community."

Ford says the Northern Panhandle has, and is, bringing in jobs from Chester to Wheeling with projects like the Health Plan relocation and the Rocksprings Business park.