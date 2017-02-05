Hundreds across WV urge vote against confirmation of DeVos

The final confirmation vote for President Trump's education secretary nominee, Betsy DeVos is expected to take place on Monday, February 6.

Since her initial confirmation hearing many have spoken out against her, saying she is under-qualified for the job.

On Saturday, February 4, hundreds across West Virginia rallied outside Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito's offices. They want her to vote against DeVos' confirmation.

A crowd of about 250 packed the sidewalk outside Capito's Charleston Office.

"Basically because I think Mrs. DeVos is totally wrong for the position of education and I think she will hurt our children here in West Virginia," said Mary Varney, a counselor at St. Alban's High School who rallied in Charleston.

The group was made up of mostly local educators and parents concerned DeVos' support for charter schools and vouchers in her home state of Michigan plus her lack of experience with public schools will hurt the public school system.

"We don't think the education system is perfect but we know that we need to focus on teachers and build up our public education system not tear it down," said Brian Kinghorn, a father of six kids and a Marshall University Professor.

Kanawha County English teacher Jay O'Neal sat in his 7th grade class over the weekend nervous about what's to come for his students if DeVos is confirmed.

"I really worry about the future of education here if she becomes Secretary of Education," he said.

He's unimpressed with the answers DeVos gave during her initial hearing when it came to the Individuals with Disabilities Act and the difference between proficiency and growth.

"I'm kind of shocked that she's the nominee, honestly I think literally there's probably millions of people out there who know more about public education than she does," he said.

It's why he made a sign and joined the rally.

"Well I think the message we want to send to Senator Capito is, put children above party politics in West Virginia. Let's look at this as is she's going to be good for kids and schools here and we feel like she's not," said O'Neal.

As it stands now, it's expected Vice President Mike Pence will break a 50-50 tie to confirm DeVos.

13 News reached out to Senator Capito's office today for a response.



"I do not agree with Mrs. Devos on every issue. However, I do believe she is a passionate advocate for children and learning, and she will work hard to improve education for all students across West Virginia and the nation."

Sen. Capito also says DeVos has assured the Senate she will not impose school choice or voucher programs on any state that does not want it.

It's estimated 250 people gathered outside her Charleston office, 250 in Martinsburg, 120 in Morgantown and 70 in Beckley.