Delegate Storch hoping to discuss infrastructure, budget during session

Republican District 3 representative Erikka Storch is in agreement with her fellow legislators that the budget is a top concern. However, she said it is important to first hear what the Governor has to say in his State of the State address before making any big proposals.

Some legislators have proposed across the board cuts as a way to cure the budget deficit, but Storch said that has already been done, and to no advantage.

She said it is important to be strategic about where the cuts are made.

"I think there needs to be reduction in duplication of services. When you say cuts, we cut those duplications out or cut out the agency receiving the funding to provide duplicating services and have one agency provide them more efficiently," said Storch.

The opioid epidemic is also at the top of her priority list. She said lawmakers are going to have to take a hard look at the painkiller culture that has developed over the last several years and aggressively work to change it.

"We're really going to have to make a conscious effort as a people, as a state, as a body to say we're not OK. We're not OK with being the most addicted state. We're not OK with having our people not be able to work because they can't pass drug tests. This is not OK," said Storch.

Storch said she is also looking forward to seeing how the legislature addresses infrastructure, as the quality of our roads and bridges could determine whether or not a business decides to build in West Virginia.