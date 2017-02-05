Bellaire Man Arrested After Overnight Shooting

A 19-year-old man from St. Clairsville is recovering Sunday after an overnight shooting in Bellaire.

According to Bellaire Police Chief Mike Kovalyk, officers were called to a home in the 3400 block of Monroe Street around 2:20 a.m. A resident told police two black males were on his porch and one of them had been shot.

The victim sustained multiple wounds to the right arm and chest from the gunshot. He was taken to Wheeling Hospital to be treated.

Later on Sunday, two officers and Chief Kovalyk arrested Rasean Alexander Pitts, 24, at the Rose Hill Towers. They also recovered the shotgun that was used in the shooting, which had spent casings in the chamber.

The shooting reportedly happened at the apartment after Pitts loaded the gun and fired through the bathroom door. The gun was reportedly loaded with six rounds, and officers also found a loaded .38 caliber pistol and a spent shell casing from that weapon, as well.

Police also found a substantial amount of heroin, drug paraphernalia, and cash from Pitts.

Pitts was taken to the Belmont County Jail and is charged with several felonies, including felonious assault, aggravated drug trafficking, possession of heroin, having weapons under disability, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is continuing.