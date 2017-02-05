WVBC Students Barred from Low-Income Grant Program Funds

The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission has barred students at the West Virginia Business College from using money from a grant program for low-income students to pay for future classes.



The Associated Press reports the commission approved a resolution Friday involving the private college, which has campuses in Wheeling and Nutter Fort.



According to a commission audit, nearly $70,000 in discrepancies were found in the college's use of the state's Higher Education Grant program.



The audit found half of 45 students who received grant money from the 2012 through 2015 academic year were ineligible for the award. It also found the school had been given grant money for an addition 53 students, but those students never saw the money.



