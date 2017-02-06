Patriots Win Their Fifth Superbowl in Historic Fashion

One of the greatest Super Bowl wins as Tom Brady and the Patriots won their fifth Super Bowl in incredible fashion.

There was some Ohio Valley pride in this year's Super Bowl. Wheeling native and Atlanta Falcons Cornerback CJ Goodwin saw some playing time with a couple of big plays.

The Patriots scored 31 unanswered points to win after being down 21 to 0 and as much as 28 to 3 in the 3rd quarter.

The Patriots rallied, big time, scoring 31 unanswered points to win in overtime, completing the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. Quarterback Tom Brady won Super Bowl M-V-P.

In Wheeling, Goodwin's family and friends gathered at the McLure Hotel ballroom to root on their favorite NFL player.

"I just want to say how incredibly proud we are of you. Proud is an understatement. It's truly amazing to see you one year living your dream, and I hope you are having fun and an amazing time,"said Star Goodwin, CJ's aunt.

"Very proud of him, the family is so proud of everything he has accomplished and everything he has done. We are just so blessed and so grateful to see him make it so far," said Deidra Goodwin, CJ's cousin.

CJ's immediate family was in Houston and his family said he was kind enough to pay for the party back at home too! He grew up in Wheeling and played for Linsly before going to Bethany College for two years and playing basketball.

Goodwin then transferred to Fairmont State University, before ending up at California University of Pennsylvania.