UPDATE: Toddler left in stolen car found

UPDATE: Amber alert has been canceled.

ORIGINAL: The Center for Missing and Exploited Children has issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl from Berwick, PA. The young girl, Alexis Weber, was in a Yellow 2005 Yellow Ford Mustang with Pennsylvania plates HWN1367, according to our sister station WVNS. The car was stolen by an unknown person. Officials said it was headed in the direction of Laporte, PA.

Alexis is a white girl with Blonde hair and Blue eyes. She is 3-feet tall and 30 pounds. She was wearing a white coat, a blue polka dot shirt and black pants. Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police at 570-387-4701.