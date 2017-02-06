Bellaire Shooting Victim in Stable Condition

The 19-year-old man from St. Clairsville who was shot in Bellaire Sunday morning is still in the hospital, but in stable condition.

Officials said Monday if the shot had hit him just a few inches to the left, the shooting would have been deadly.

Police said the shotgun blast left him wtih multiple wounds to the arm and chest.

Rasean Alexander Pitts, 24, was arrested at the Rose Hill Towers for the shooting. Police also recovered the shotgun that was used, which had spent casings in the chamber.

Pitts was taken to the Belmont County Jail and is charged with several felonies, including felonious assault, aggravated drug trafficking, possession of heroin, having weapons under disability, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is continuing.