More Progress Towards Proposed Cracker Plant

Another big step forward for the proposed ethane cracker in Belmont County.

A decision has been made about one of the main hurdles for the proposed cracker, finding a place to store millions of gallons of liquid gas. Belmont County Commissioner Mark Thomas said the ethane is set to be stored in salt caverns in Monroe County south of the proposed cracker along the Ohio River.

Thomas said the news is good and a big part of putting together the 'puzzle' of securing the ethane cracker in Belmont County.

Thomas said the announcement is another sign that the proposed cracker is regional development that will benefit the entire Ohio Valley.

He said already in Belmont County they're seeing an influx of people, and hearing from new businesses looking to develop.

"We hear rumors of thousands of workers coming in the Spring to resume and construct pipelines. So, again it's a bunch of small pieces that are hopefully going to equal the sum of a large part and that is a positive announcement here with PTT hopefully within 60, 90, 120 days," said Thomas.

Thomas says the company is is finishing their due diligence right now working with different entities to secure contracts.

The development would take place near Clarington near the site of a former coal mine.