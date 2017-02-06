Ohio Valley Schools Facing Budget Cuts

Nearly half of Ohio's school districts are facing budget cuts under Governor John Kasich's proposed budget plan, including many right here in the Ohio Valley.

The schools losing money had a population loss of 5% or more, so they anticipated these cuts.

Dana Snider is the Superintendent of Harrison Hills City School District. She said Monday, "Because we were being funded for students we already had. So, in our forecast we have always taken into account that there could possibly be a shift in funding."

In the figures released Friday, Harrison Hills, Edison, and Shadyside schools will lose the most funding in their county for 2018.

However, Edison Local superintendent Bill Beaty said there are transitional dollar amounts that will help bridge the gap. Superintendent of Harrison Hills Dana Snider said they were prepared for this.

Kasich's budget spends a combined $16.3 billion on K-12 education over the next two years, up $200 million over the current budget.

This is a preliminary proposed budget by the governor, so changes are still possible before it is approved by the Ohio state legislature.