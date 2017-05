The Steubenville community is mourning the loss of a beloved bus driver.

Chico and Carolyn Swearengen were found dead in their Lincoln Avenue home Sunday night. Chico is known for his S-V-R-T-A "come ride with us" commercials.

Police do not suspect any foul play. The doors of the home were locked and there was no sign of forced entry.

Carbon monoxide poisoning is a possible explanation, but that is still under investigation.