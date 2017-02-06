Belmont County Man Gets Maximum Sentence For Sexually Victimizing A Child

Joshua Cologie, convicted on two counts of gross sexual imposition, told the judge he suffers from addiction, and has never had the chance to address it.

But Judge John Vavra sentenced him to prison for a decade.

The girl was nine years old, a member of the same household as Cologie.

Officials say the abuse took place over a period of 15 months.

The judge said the girl has suffered both physical and psychological harm.

Cologie's lawyer asked that he get a low level sentence, since he has no priors other than drunk driving and traffic offenses.

But Judge Vavra said until today, Cologie showed no remorse.

Cologie and the victim's mother both spoke out in court.

"I can't believe I put this much hurt on someone else's family," said Cologie. "I was so messed up on drugs when it happened, I didn't know which way was up. Not making excuses for myself, but I know it wouldn't have happened if I wasn't doing heroin and crack."

"I think about the sexual abuse every single day," said the victim's mother who declined to be identified. "Something as little as letting my daughter outside to play like a kid is difficult for me."

"The two factors that primarily stand out, Mr. Cologie, are as follows," said Judge Vavra. "First, you accused the child of initiating the contact. And second you said it's OK in your mind because she enjoyed it."

Judge Vavra spoke out to the little girl's mother.

He said he hopes she makes it clear to her daughter that the court did everything in its power to keep her safe.

He said Cologie will be behind bars for the next ten years.

After he's out, he'll have to register as a sex offender every six months.