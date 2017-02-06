Buckeye Local Wrestler Injured During Match Showing Improvement

The Buckeye Local wrestler who had to be flown to a Pittsburgh hospital during a meet on Saturday is showing some improvement.

Travis Light is reportedly doing much better and walking with assistance, after an injury that left him unable to feel things from the neck down.

Travis, his family, school administrators and his coaches want to thank everyone for the outpouring of prayers and support over the past few days.

They said Travis should be out of Pittsburgh Children's Hospital very soon.

"The day that it happened on Saturday, his match, he was completely unconscious," Coach Willie Saxton said.

Saxton said Travis wasn't moving and it worried him and the other officials at the match. He kept in close contact with his father, Jimmy Light, and got a call later that day saying he started to feel some function in his arms.

Saxton added that his sister also put photos on Facebook of Travis giving a thumbs up to let people see that he was doing okay.

Coach Saxton called it a freak accident, and said he is thankful for the referee who stopped the match immediately, and the EMS personnel who assisted.