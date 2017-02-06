Woman Pushing Stroller Steals Preserved Wedding Dress Off Wheeling Island Porch

A Wheeling Island woman is asking for help after someone stole a box with her preserved wedding dress off her porch late Monday afternoon.

A woman pushing a stroller is seen walking past the home on North Huron Street and glancing at the large box on the porch.

The woman then turns around, gets the package, places it on top of her stroller and continues down the street.

The homeowner had surveillance footage rolling during the ordeal and is asking anyone with information about who the woman is to contact Wheeling Police.

You can also call the anonymous Lauttamus Security Crime Fighters tip line at 1-800-223-0312. You do not need to leave your name and your call will be kept confidential.

The woman is offering a $200 reward for the safe return of her wedding dress.