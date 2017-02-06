Opponents of School Closure Move Forward with Appeal

A packed meeting was held at the McMechen firehouse in an attempt to save Bishop Donahue. The meeting started with a prayer as dozens came together to take the next step in trying to save their beloved school, a school that's been around since the mid 1950's

"We plead to you, for your help in reversing the injustice that has been leveled on all of us; the closing of our school," There have been protests, a petition, and now an appeal to help save a school that has been a staple in the community for more than 60-years and the fight continued Monday evening for supporters of Bishop Donahue High School to keep their beloved school open.

The supporters have now brought in outside counsel to help them work with the Diocese and the Bishop to possibly find some way to stop that closure from becoming a reality.

"It goes way back in my family, I've had relatives, my aunt was very active in the school for years and years," said Mary Lufft, a concerned community member and grandparent.

Lufft's grandsons are the latest in her family to attend Bishop Donahue High School and right now, it's her 17-year-old grandson who would be among those impacted most if the school does close its doors for good.

The meeting was to help the community understand how they can move forward in an attempt to stop the closure. The group has hired outside counsel to help them with their appeal process. That counsel is a canon attorney with the non-profit St. Joseph Foundation, an organization that handles cases like these all over the world, "This is our mission, we are a non-profit group and all we do is help the Catholic faithful vindicate their rights under canon law," said Philip Gray, President of the St. Joseph Foundation.

The laws Gray said are set forth through the Holy See. Gray said in front of the group that his organization handled a situation comparable to this one last year and they were able to work amicably with the Bishop and the Diocese to keep that school open, and he said that school really did have major financial issues, something he said he doesn't believe is the case here.

That has the people questioning why Bishop Bransfield really wants to see the school close, "Honestly, I think he's wanting to consolidate it into Central to make it one big school and all the little schools will go by the wayside," Lufft said.

Canon Attorney Gray said it's important to work through this process for a number of reasons, but the biggest part, "There is just a human element of a family that is being affected." He added, the process is not a quick process, it could take several weeks or even months before the future of Bishop Donahue High School becomes clear.

Stay with 7News for updates.



