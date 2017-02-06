Wheeling Jesuit University Nursing Program Ranks in Top 50 in Nation

A college website has ranked Wheeling Jesuit University as one of the top 50 in the country when it comes to online Bachelor's in Nursing Degrees for 2017.

According to College Choice, a leading authority in college and university rankings and resources, Wheeling Jesuit comes in at number 41 on the list.

Wheeling Jesuit scored a 71.75 out of 100 to make the list. The site lists them as one of the smallest schools on the list and one of the only Catholic schools as well.

The site said that the rankings will help potential nursing students decide which schools will best fit their needs, and what they can afford.

According to the managing editor of the site, Christian Amondson, the job outlook for nurses is expected to grow 17 percent. The average salary for nurses with a BSN is over $67,000 per year.

The top spot went to the University of Texas at Tyler, the University of South Carolina at second, and University of Illinois Chicago rounding out the top three.

To see the entire list, you can head to the College Choice website.