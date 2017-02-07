Cheeto that looks like Harambe sells for $100,000 on eBay - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Credit: Ebay Seller: kingjamesistruth Credit: Ebay Seller: kingjamesistruth

A Cheeto that bears a resemblance to slain gorilla Harambe has sold for nearly $100,000 on eBay.
    
Bidding on the cheese snack the seller said he found in a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos began at $11.99 on Jan. 28. It ended early Tuesday morning with a winning bid of $99,900. The listing showed a picture of the Cheeto side-by-side with a gorilla climbing a tree.
    
Harambe has become fodder for internet jokes since his death last May. He was shot dead by handlers at the Cincinnati Zoo after dragging a small boy who had gotten into his enclosure.

