Police Investigate Beating in Wheeling

Police in Wheeling are investigating a malicious wounding that happened on Main Street.

Police said the incident occurred in the 700 block of Main Street around 10:00 p.m., Monday.

The victim says he was standing outside of his residence, smoking cigarette, when a group rushed him and began to beat him with a metal object.

Police say the victim could not describe the attackers and that nothing was taken from him, because he had nothing to take on him.

The victim was taken to Wheeling Hospital for injuries to the face and head.

The investigation is ongoing.