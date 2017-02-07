Ohio & West Virginia Senators React to DeVos Confirmation

After weeks of controversy, the debate is over. President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Education has been narrowly confirmed by the United States Senate. The Senate voted 50-50, meaning a tie-breaking vote was needed from Vice President Pence. With his yes vote, DeVos has officially been confirmed.

Two Republicans joined Democrats Tuesday afternoon to vote to derail DeVos' nomination. Not our Ohio or West Virginia Republican senators though-- they voted down party lines. Democrats cited DeVos' lack of public school experience and financial interests in organizations pushing charter schools, while Republicans believe she will shake up the system.

This is the first time a vice president has been needed to break the tie in a cabinet confirmation vote. Senate democrats debated DeVos' nomination throughout the night in hopes of getting another republican to vote against her. Ohio's Republican Senator Rob Portman was not swayed by his democratic colleague's.

In a statement, Portman said:

“Betsy DeVos is the daughter of a public school teacher, and I support her for the role of Secretary of Education because she has made clear in her response to questions that she will be a strong advocate for our kids and our public schools. “An important fact that has been missed in the debate over her nomination is that she strongly supports local control of education and has pledged not to impose her own views on states and local school districts, but rather to allow them – along with parents – to make the decisions that best fit the needs of their children. She has also pledged to implement the laws as Congress intended them. “As a strong supporter of Career and Technical Education (CTE), I’m pleased that she called CTE an ‘important priority’ and agrees that we must do more to give our young people the job skills to help them succeed. “We must also work to protect the rights of students with disabilities to ensure they have access to a high-quality education. Betsy DeVos has made clear she will enforce the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and ‘protect the hard won rights of students with disabilities.’ “I also agree with Betsy that we must do more to make college education more affordable. Students are facing enormous challenges today, and we must do more to increase access to quality, and affordable higher education options. “Finally, as was the case with President Obama’s nominees, I believe that presidents deserve considerable deference as they put together their team. I made this point when I was one of a handful of Republicans to support Attorney General nominee Loretta Lynch.”

On the other side of the river and aisle, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin says DeVos doesn't understand the challenges that students, teachers, and schools in rural areas face.

“As a former Governor, I understand how crucial it is for an executive leader to have his team in place but as a Senator it is my job to evaluate a nominee’s qualifications and determine if they can lead that agency. After meeting with Betsy DeVos, reviewing her experience and watching her hearing, I could not vote for her to be our next Secretary of Education. “For many communities in West Virginia, our schools are more than just classrooms, teachers and textbooks. Our children in West Virginia learn more from their public schools than reading, writing and arithmetic. They’re the heart of the community and a home away from home. They’re a safe place to stay after school where no harm will come to you. They’re a place where nutritional meals are served and healthcare services are provided by trusted school nurses. We need an education secretary that understands the challenges that students, teachers, and schools in rural areas face. Betsy DeVos has spent her career working to privatize public schools, not investing in and improving them. The policies that she supports would divert already very limited public funds to private schools, reduce accountability from those schools, and significantly harm the public school system in a rural state like West Virginia. Betsy DeVos’ views are not in tune with the needs of the students and families in my state. My opposition to Mrs. DeVos is not personal or political. It is principled. While she is Secretary of Education, I will continue to fight to protect funding for our schools and teachers and ensure equal access to a quality education for all of our students.”

Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown voted no on Devos, and West Virginia Republican Senator Shelley Moore-Capito voted yes.

Senator Capito issued this statement: