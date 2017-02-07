Man's Face Cut When Glass Jar Thrown into Car Window - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Man's Face Cut When Glass Jar Thrown into Car Window

An investigation is underway after a man is injured by a glass jar thrown through his window in Jefferson County. The victim says he is lucky to have walked away with a few stitches and scratches in his eye. He is speaking out about the incident.

"Instantly glass in my eye," said victim Jon Smith. "I pulled over, and I was digging it out with my finger. I was just digging glass out of my eye. I just remember thinking "Oh, God! Oh, God! Oh, God!""

Smith was delivering pizza to the Rayland Marina like he has five nights a week for the past 18 years when he was blind sided in his car.

"(I) came out, made a left like I'm headed back towards (State Route 7), and before I got to that first intersection-- there where those trailers are up on that little knoll-- I felt a (crash noise)! I thought I was t-boned or something like that," he said.

But it was glass shattering from his window from a big glass jar hitting it. 

"I just basically want to be able to figure out who it was so they don't do it to somebody else who has a kid in their car. Because if I weren't working, my kid would have been in the car with me," he added.

The Steubenville Ohio State Highway Patrol says the incident is still under investigation.

