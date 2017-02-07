Wheeling Council Takes First Step Toward Possibly Shutting Down American Legion Post 89

City Council voted unanimously on a resolution to declare American Legion Post 89 a nuisance bar.

"In 2016 there were 41 calls for service that involved violent crimes at the Legion," noted City Manager Bob Herron. "Felonious assaults, fighting, gunshots, assaults and robberies."

This was only the first step.

A public hearing February 21 will give all sides a chance to speak.

After that, Council will vote at its next meeting.

The earliest it could be decided is March 21.

"I live near the Legion Post 89," said Council Member Brian Wilson, whose ward includes East Wheeling. "And I have, in the past, been critical of them for not being a very good neighbor."

"I think it's prudent for us to sit back and listen to the public, hear and pay attention, and see the arguments on both sides," said Mayor Glenn Elliott.

One neighbor said he doesn't see it as a public nuisance, but he believes it's being ruined by out-of-town young people.

"I don't like seeing a lot of people penalized for the actions of a few," said Matt Cooper of East Wheeling. "You see a lot of close-knit older gentlemen who like to meet up there every night. I don't want to see it closed down. But I would like to see it monitored a little better."

The bar manager insists there have been no incidents inside the bar.

"If they're going to blame us for something that happens a block or a block-and-a-half away, there ain't much I can do about that," said Eugene Burney, bar manager. "I mean, that's just the way it is."

Burney says he'll attend the public hearing and make his feelings known.

"We don't expect any favors," he said. "The only thing I want is a fair shake out of the deal. I'll be satisfied with that."

City officials say three other bars were declared nuisances and shut down in recent history.

They were the Coconut Club on Wheeling Island, Bud's Bar in Center Wheeling and The Batting Cage in Warwood.