Bill Johnson Believes Stream Protection Rule Had to Go

The House and Senate voted to repeal the Obama Administration's Stream Protection Rule. The Rule prohibited mining activity within 100 feet of streams.

Congress is sighting the need for jobs as their reason behind the move. West Virginia and Ohio officials are applauding the move to eliminate the Stream Protection Rule because of the "hundreds of coal mining jobs" it's expected to bring back to the states.

Just spoke with @WTRF7News about some current events - look for segment on their news broadcasts soon. pic.twitter.com/YZLMsaHYDc — Bill Johnson (@RepBillJohnson) February 7, 2017

US Representative for Ohio's 6th Congressional District Bill Johnson says, the Rule was never put in place to protect streams but rather to destroy the coal industry. With approximately 33,000 coal miners in the state of Ohio alone, the steps to get rid of the rule needed to be made.

"If we can't mine coal deep underneath the earth's surface then those coal miners and those jobs related to coal, they go away," Johnson told 7News. "You're talking about devastating impacts to coal communities and coal families, not only in Ohio and West Virginia, but across the nation as well. So, the economic implications are huge."

The Stream Protection Rule went into effect Jan. 19, but was quickly voted out by Congress about two weeks after. Johnson continued to say the states regulating the coal industries are much closer to the situation to understand the Rule was unneeded.