Martins Ferry Committee Looking Into Development at Sight of Large Business Fire

The City of Martins Ferry is still trying to rebuild after the massive fire that destroyed several buildings and devastated the downtown area back in October.

Recently a group of people and business owners was formed to brainstorm about how to improve the city, especially the fire damaged area.

After the fire, 4th Street was temporarily made into a one way for demolition and clean up purposes.

Committee members say it should remain that way.

"By keeping it one way, which it has been since October, it would increase traffic flow and would bring added visibility to the streets, to businesses on the streets of 5th and Walnut," said Rev. William Webster, who is on the Committee for Community Development and Revitalization.

"We have seen a lot of changes go through our town and this is just one more change that would bring transformation and renewal to our community," he added.

The Committee also suggested changing the parking on 4th Street. They hope to go from the current pattern of parallel parking on both sides of the street to diagonal parking on the east side only.

They also hope to convert the fire damaged area next to the Subway into a green area with park benches and picnic tables.