West Liberty Student Helps with Homeless Outreach Partnership

For the past ten years, the Homeless Outreach Partnership has served some of the area's homeless camps.

Volunteers, nursing students, and social workers help by giving minor medical care, handing out supplies, and helping people get out of homelessness.

West Liberty undergraduate student Bryce Kesling goes out every week with the group to help prepare himself for a career in medicine.

"It's a small part of a bigger picture. So to be able to help in this way is really beneficial not only for me, but for the community because we're helping so many people and without us, these people wouldn't really be getting much medical care," Kesling said.

The organization is completely donation based.

If you would like to help out, contact Dr. William Mercer with the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department at 304-232-5725.