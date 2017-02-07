"Emotional Roller coaster" Has a Happy Ending

One woman turned herself in and is charged with misdemeanor petit larceny after stealing something that had more meaning to one family than she knew.

Robert Simmons came home from work around 5:30 and noticed something was missing. He had seen earlier in the day his wife's dress was delivered to their house after they had it preserved, but when he got home it wasn't there.

"Got about half-way through the door, and realized 'Oh, there's supposed to be a package on the porch.' Looked down and it wasn't there," Simmons told 7News Reporter Nick Conigliaro of the incident.

So he immediately checked his phone and saw a woman, who police say is Harley Blake of Bridgeport, stealing the box right off their front porch, putting it on her child's stroller and walking off with it.

A Whg family is relieved after the wife's wedding dress was stolen, but later returned. I have the "emotional roller coaster" for @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/KIlDoPPDqB — Nick Conigliaro (@NConigliaroWTRF) February 8, 2017

"Pure rage were probably the first words that would really go through my head," he said once he noticed what happened. "I was so furious, by what I actually saw on my camera.

While Robert was waiting for police to arrive his wife Tabitha was at work sharing the video and just trying not to freak out. After an hour and a half, she left and that's when it truly hit her.

"My heart dropped into my stomach; I wasn't expecting to get my dress back," Tabitha said about the event. "I just didn't know what to think, I was disgusted."

For both of them the dress means so much more than just the $1,300 they spent to have it preserved...it represents the beautiful memories of their wedding and their honeymoon which they thought were lost.

"It's just so much more than a monetary value," Tabitha said. "When I realized that she took my dress I was so devastated, I just started crying. That was just so much that she took off my porch that day."

Then, after 6 long hours of so many emotions, two girls that knew Blake returned the dress to its rightful place.

"So much weight came off of my shoulders, and I was just so happy," said Tabitha.

The Simmons tell 7News' Conigliaro they plan on attending Blake's court cases to ensure they receive their justice.