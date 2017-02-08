WV is 2017’s 4th worst state for singles

WalletHub’s data team compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 23 key indicators of dating-friendliness. The data set ranges from “share of single adults” to “movie costs” to “nightlife options per capita.”

Here's a look at the Mountain State's data:



Dating in West Virginia (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

28th – % of Single Adults

23rd – Gender Balance of Singles

46th – Online-Dating Opportunities

51st – Mobile-Dating Opportunities

49th – Median Annual Household Income

43rd – Restaurants per Capita

23rd – Movie Theaters per Capita

18th – Crime Rate

Full report HERE