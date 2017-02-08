WV is 2017’s 4th worst state for singles - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

WV is 2017’s 4th worst state for singles

Posted: Updated:

WalletHub’s data team compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 23 key indicators of dating-friendliness. The data set ranges from “share of single adults” to “movie costs” to “nightlife options per capita.”

Here's a look at the Mountain State's data:
 
Dating in West Virginia (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

  • 28th – % of Single Adults
  • 23rd – Gender Balance of Singles
  • 46th – Online-Dating Opportunities
  • 51st – Mobile-Dating Opportunities
  • 49th – Median Annual Household Income
  • 43rd – Restaurants per Capita
  • 23rd – Movie Theaters per Capita
  • 18th – Crime Rate

Full report HERE

